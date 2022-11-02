Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.11.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. and Philippine Marine Corps Staff Collaborate on Common Goals
    By Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii—Staff members of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC) and representatives of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) came together for the annual PMC-MARFORPAC Marine-to-Marine Staff Talks, Feb. 7-11, 2022, on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.

    The talks provide an opportunity to collaborate on common interests and goals, bilateral cooperation and interoperability, and force modernization.
    The PMC-MARFORPAC Staff Talks serve to strengthen the relationship between MARFORPAC and the PMC by providing leaders the opportunity to align goals and objectives and collaborate on common interests through bilateral discussions and engagements.

    “We have a unique environment here where the majority of Marine Forces are under the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command umbrella,” said Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, MARFORPAC. “This force of two Marine Expeditionary Forces allows us to continue our key partnership with the PMC and further our persistent presence in the region together.”

    The leaders discussed future exercises that strengthen regional security, enduring partnership, future exercises, engagements, and expeditionary advanced base operations.

    “The staff talks provide a venue for high level and strategic engagement for both Marine Corps” said Maj. Gen. Ariel Caculitan, Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps. “It also highlights the incorporation of the USMC Force Design and PMC Archipelagic Coastal Defense in their bilateral activities. Furthermore, it establishes capability development initiatives of the PMC.”

    Previous PMC-MARFORPAC Staff Talks helped to facilitate bilateral/multilateral exercises and exchanges between the U.S. Marine Corps and Philippine Marine Corps to include: Exercise KAMANDAG, Exercise Balikatan, and various subject matter expert exchanges that strengthen the PMC-USMC partnership and increase readiness within the Indo-Pacific region.

    Future staff talks will serve to plan training opportunities between the U.S. Marine Corps and the PMC that will continue to increase interoperability, strengthen capabilities, and serve as a cornerstone for peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
