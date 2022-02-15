Alaska National Guard to kick off exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot

The Alaska National Guard will host the joint exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022, Feb. 22 – March 10 to train with interagency partners for the homeland security and emergency response mission in and around the Arctic.



The interagency exercise will include approximately 900 Air and Army National Guard personnel from 15 states and more than 200 active duty Air Force, Army and Marine Corps counterparts. Additionally, more than 500 participants from federal, state and local agencies will take part. International partners from the Canadian Army Reserve and Royal Canadian Air Force will also participate.



The exercise, conducted at JBER, Anchorage, Kodiak and Nome, is designed to increase the National Guard’s capacity to operate in the Arctic and will pose homeland security and state-level emergency scenarios to facilitate realistic training in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska.



Members of the public may notice increased military activity, to include vehicle convoys, near National Guard Armories and military ranges. The public may also notice an increase in military air traffic across the state.



The Arctic Eagle-Patriot exercise series began in 2012 to increase the National Guard’s awareness and capacity to operate in Arctic environments. Since 2017, the exercise has been a venue for innovative training in cold-weather technology, public/private partnerships and multi-agency integration.

