Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Eric Alder

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Alder from the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Alder’s time at Andersen AFB began as a fuels distribution supervisor, while he was managing a team of 11 service members during night shift fuels operations.



Now, Alder is the noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels facilities for the 36 LRS. In this position he has maintained the receipt, issue, transfer, and inventory of aviation and ground fuel at Andersen AFB. The fuel currently exceeds 66 million gallons worth 163 million dollars, making it the largest fuels infrastructure in the Air Force.



Moreover, he has partnered with the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron and the 36 CES Water and Fuels System Maintenance element to re-commission two bulk fuel tanks and execute emergency repairs to four fuel systems. At the time, Andersen AFB was at half capacity for fuels storage due to a damaged tank before Alder and his team stepped in.



“My whole military career has pushed me outside my comfort zone,” said Alder. “But it’s made me feel more self-confident and vastly broadened my skill base.”



During Cope North in 2020 and 2021 Alder managed the issue of over 11 million gallons of fuel to over 5,000 aircraft. Additionally, he led the way by instructing the training and familiarization of Air Force fueling assets for personnel with the U.S. Armed Forces, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force.



Off duty, Alder hosts game nights and morale events for the Airmen in his unit. He expressed how important it is to him to take care of his peers and keep spirits high.



“I’ve had the privilege of supervising Staff Sgt. Alder for our near three years together here at Andersen and all I can say to him is thank you,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Sanchez, a fuels operations section chief with the 36 LRS. “He works very hard to further expand his specialty knowledge and train others while simultaneously taking care of his Airmen.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Good work, Airman Alder!

