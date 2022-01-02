Dyess’ 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron supports humanitarian aid efforts alongside Abilene community

On Tuesday, Feb 1st, the 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron served as a vital link in the supply chain for humanitarian aid in support of the Denton Program, a United States funded program that allows non-government sources to transport humanitarian aid at little or no cost to the donor, using the extra space on U.S. military transport assets.



Dyess has the resources and capability to transport vital cargo wherever it is needed which is one of the 7th LRS’ primary missions. They sent three flatbed trucks to Global Samaritan Resource’s warehouse in Abilene to transport 40 pallets, approximately 10,000 pounds of food resources consisting of rice, beans and a supplement. Three Airmen from the 7th LRS, Staff Sgt. Charles Williams, Senior Airman Tavorous Antonio Mathews and Senior Airman Edgar Matta secured the pallets to their flatbed trucks and delivered them to Dyess AFB where they would be re-palletized onto 10 pallets prior to being loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III for future delivery to people in need.



Global Samaritan Resources, an Abilene-based non-profit organization, supplies food throughout the world through a network of non-profit organizations. Normally they receive food from Feed My Starving Children to transport to Iraq, usually by sea.



The non-profit organization in Iraq didn’t need the food so Global Samaritan’s logistics director, Mike Murphy had to locate another recipient. He connected with GO Make a Difference that had a request for food from northern Dominican Republic.



Murphy then contacted the Denton Program, a program jointly administered by the U.S. Agency for International Development, the State Department and the Defense Department. Dyess Strikers were ready to provide support to the local donor, enabling the DOD’s Humanitarian Assistance Transportation Programs to arrange for future transport of the food to the Dominican Republic from Dyess.



“Though not our primary mission, in line with our motto ‘Victory through Readiness’ we stand ready to support those in need anytime, anywhere,” Lt. Col. David Musgrave, 7th LRS Commander said.

