Region 1 Field Advisory Council "Embraces Airmanship"

Approximately fifty Region 1 senior enlisted leaders from the Air National Guard Field Advisory Council held a meeting at the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H., to discuss critical issues that affect Region 1 enlisted Air National Guard members, Feb. 8 and 9, 2022.



Region 1 is comprised of more than 15,000 enlisted Air National Guard Airmen from 8 northeast states, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Main, Rhode Island and Vermont. The theme of this meeting was “Embracing Airmanship,” and various topics were discussed, to include the future of Enlisted Force Development, Airmen Leadership Qualities, and the importance of Airmen receiving intelligence briefings to know the capabilities of their near-peer competitors. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting was broadcasted virtually for other Airmen from Region 1 to tune in and join in the discussion.



Several briefers conferenced in to give insights into personnel issues, innovation and recognition.



“Communication to the field about personnel issues and concerns is our top priority to ensure the team at A1 is getting it right,” said Chief Master Sgt. Michael Morris, Senior Enlisted Leader for A1, Air National Guard.



Airmen also received fitness and nutritional advice and discussed concerns with the health of the force.



The 8 State Command Chiefs from Region 1 gathered in a separate meeting to deliberate on selecting the Region 1 Outstanding Airmen of the Year. At the end of the meeting the Region 1 Outstanding Airmen of the year were announced:



Airman Category: Senior Airman Jessica L. Cruz, New York Air National Guard



NCO Category: Tech. Sgt. Daniel R. Bowles, Massachusetts Air National Guard



SNCO Category: Senior Master Sgt. Christine A. Wiesen, New York Air National Guard



First Sergeant Category: Senior Master Sgt. Scott L. Cupples, New Jersey Air National Guard



“This recognition identifies these members as the best of the best and further validates their professional standards as Leaders, Wingmen, and Warriors,” said New York State Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson. “The competition was fierce but their relentless pursuit of personal and professional growth and volunteerism separated them from their peers. Their contributions to the Air National Guard promotes a respectful culture and innovation, with a heightened focus on mission readiness. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and look forward to witnessing their future successes and positive impacts to the Air National Guard.”



The Region 1 EFAC meeting concluded with a tour of the 157th Air Refueling Wing KC-46A Pegasus air refueling aircraft.



“It is important that Senior Enlisted Leaders understand the capabilities and air power we bring to the fight,” said New Jersey State Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael J. Rakauckas. “This is vitally important so they can explain how important ready forces are to the Airmen they lead. Those Airmen need to understand how important each and every one of them are to the readiness of the Air National Guard, the Air Force and military air power.”

