U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Team tours British Civil Nuclear Constabulary facility

SEASCALE, England – American Soldiers from Nuclear Disablement Team 2 toured a British Civil Nuclear Constabulary facility during a recent visit to the United Kingdom.



Soldiers from NDT 2 visited the Griffin Park Tactical Training Centre at the Sellafield Site and met with personnel from the British police force charged with protecting nuclear sites and nuclear materials in England, Scotland and Wales.



Part of the Civil Nuclear Police Authority, more than 1,600 British police officers and staff members serve in the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.



NDT 2 Soldiers spent five days in the United Kingdom in preparation for Exercise Dark Sleeper. During the upcoming exercise, NDT 2 will conduct characterization training within the Thermal Oxide Reprocessing Plant facility on the Sellafield Site. The exercise will be the first time that one of the U.S. Army's Nuclear Disablement Teams have trained in the United Kingdom.



The team is one of three NDTs from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation.



The teams provide advanced forensics and attribution capabilities during overseas and domestic missions in support of the 2018 Department of Defense Nuclear Posture Review.



NDTs directly contribute to the nation’s strategic deterrence by staying ready to exploit and disable nuclear and radiological Weapons of Mass Destruction infrastructure and components to deny near-term capability to adversaries. They also facilitate follow-on WMD elimination operations.



In addition to the NDT 1 “Manhattan,” NDT 2 “Iron Maiden” and NDT 3 “Vandals,” the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the Active Duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity and five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams.



From 19 posts in 16 states, Soldiers and civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Maj. Neal J. Trump, a nuclear operations officer from NDT 2, said CNC personnel from the Sellafield Site coordinated the visit to the “world-class facility.”



“They knew it would be of interest to the NDTs since we are a military unit,” said Trump, an Iraq veteran and former infantry officer from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who has commanded Soldiers in the 82nd Airborne Division and 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard). “The highlight of the visit was their sprawling and very impressive four-story indoor live-fire shoot house.”