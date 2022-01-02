NAVSUP WSS V-22/H-53 FLIR PBL Team earned DoD award in 2021

A team from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) earned a Department of Defense award for providing superior, cost-effective support to the fleet.

The NAVSUP WSS V-22/H-53 FLIR Performance Based Logistics Team was selected for the 2020 Secretary of Defense Performance Based Logistics Award at the subsystems level.

NAVSUP WSS awarded the current firm-fixed price five-year, $59.7 million PBL contract to Raytheon in August 2018, resulting in an increased scope of effort compared to traditional, transactional support. Instead of simply purchasing a set number of repairs, parts or supplies, PBL contracts serve to improve Supply Response Time mainly through meeting requirements for mission-capable and fully mission-capable parts.

Additional functions of the PBL contract include obsolescence and configuration management, reliability and availability improvement, wholesale inventory management, requisition processing, transportation, quality assurance, and other logistics elements. Raytheon applies best commercial practices and takes greater ownership for full life-cycle support of their products. Under this contract, Raytheon has the opportunity to pursue improvements, increase efficiencies and identify end of life components throughout the life cycle of the system.

For the H-53 helicopter platform—which includes variants such as the MH-53 Pave Low, CH-53 Sea Stallion and CH-53E Super Stallion—the Navy Forward Looking Infrared Radar Imaging System provides mission-essential navigation and surveillance capabilities. On the V-22 Osprey platform, FLIR avionics also allow pilots to see through darkness, smoke, haze and adverse weather conditions.

Prior to the awarding of the PBL in 2018, material availability for the H-53 FLIR was 24% with 70 backorders, while material availability for the V-22 FLIR was 55% with 36 backorders. In 2019, all backorders were eliminated, and components were available within two working days 98% of the time and always within 90 calendar days.

In addition to the increased readiness, an affordability analysis conducted by NAVSUP WSS Business Case Analysis identified nearly $300,000 in savings.

NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

