Refueling wing unveils newly renovated headquarters building

Photo By Master Sgt. Grady Epperly | Reservists gather for a meeting in the new wing conference room in Bldg. 1056, the new home to the 507th Air Refueling Wing headquarters staff, Feb. 6, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 507th ARW will celebrate its 50th Anniversary this year, May 20, and will dedicate the wing auditorium to a former member of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Grady Epperly)

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – The 507th Air Refueling Wing Headquarters staff moved to a newly renovated building, Bldg. 1056, Nov. 6 from their long time home in Bldg. 1043.



The 507th Air Refueling Wing will celebrate their 50th anniversary May 20 and will dedicate the wing auditorium in the new building to a former member of the unit.



The new building is home to the wing command section, public affairs, recruiting, wing safety, and the 1st Sgt. on the first floor. The following offices are located in the basement: Financial management, wing chaplains, judge advocate, inspector general inspections, inspector general complaints, Yellow Ribbon program coordinator, the wing historian, equal opportunity, director of psychological health, and the public affairs photo studio.



"Moving into one building allows headquarters staff to operate with improved efficiency and effectiveness - important for the 71,000 reservists we support, who are serving around the world," said Col. Michael Parks, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander.



According to Joseph Wade, 507th ARW Director of Facilities, the new building is about 30 percent more energy efficient than the existing buildings by including better insulation, energy-efficient lighting and air conditioning systems.

The former headquarters, located in Bldg. 1043, now houses the 507th Mission Support Group command staff, and the entire 507th Force Support Squadron, except for the communications flight.



Offices in Bldg. 1043 include: Education and training, ID card office, sustainment flight, military personnel flight, manpower, civilian personnel, airman and family readiness, career assistance advisor, and the 507th FSS command section.



The contract for the renovation was awarded in August 2019. The energy-efficient 26,370 square foot facility cost 6.9 million to renovate.