314th Fighter Squadron Class 21-DBH graduation

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. --

Ten F-16 Viper student pilots graduated from the 314th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Basic Course during a ceremony, Jan. 28, 2022, here.



The F-16 B-Course is a 37-week long course required for all student pilots. On average, B-Course students log 70 hours of flying time over 59 sorties in addition to roughly 245 hours of academic training and 69 hours of flight simulator training.



The 49th Wing is the Air Force’s premiere F-16 and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew training wing. Graduates of the F-16 B-Course will be reassigned to operational flying units throughout the Combat Air Force.



Congratulations to the graduates of Class 21-DBH:



Capt. Jimmy Tittinger

Capt. Mitchell King

1st Lt. Stefan Johansson

1st Lt. Julia Good

1st Lt. Liam Connolly

1st Lt. Michael Bartoletta

1st Lt. Kevin Lynch

1st Lt. Jihoon Jeon

1st Lt. Denver Lennon

1st Lt. Benjamin White

