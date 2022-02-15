Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    314th Fighter Squadron Class 21-DBH graduation

    314th Fighter Squadron Class 21-DBH graduation

    Photo By Senior Airman Quion Lowe

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. --
    Ten F-16 Viper student pilots graduated from the 314th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Basic Course during a ceremony, Jan. 28, 2022, here.

    The F-16 B-Course is a 37-week long course required for all student pilots. On average, B-Course students log 70 hours of flying time over 59 sorties in addition to roughly 245 hours of academic training and 69 hours of flight simulator training.

    The 49th Wing is the Air Force’s premiere F-16 and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew training wing. Graduates of the F-16 B-Course will be reassigned to operational flying units throughout the Combat Air Force.

    Congratulations to the graduates of Class 21-DBH:

    Capt. Jimmy Tittinger
    Capt. Mitchell King
    1st Lt. Stefan Johansson
    1st Lt. Julia Good
    1st Lt. Liam Connolly
    1st Lt. Michael Bartoletta
    1st Lt. Kevin Lynch
    1st Lt. Jihoon Jeon
    1st Lt. Denver Lennon
    1st Lt. Benjamin White

