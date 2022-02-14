DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. – The U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command’s Safety Office announced TACOM and Army Materiel Command organizational-level awards resulting from submissions throughout TACOM.



“It is my privilege to recognize the ongoing efforts and hard work of our employees, supervisors and senior leaders to promote safety and protect our workforce as we develop and deliver readiness for ground and support systems globally,” said Adam Crafard, TACOM’s Safety and Occupational Health director.



The AMC-level awardees were announced as Red River Army Depot, Exceptional Organization Safety Award Brigade Level, and TACOM Exceptional Organization Safety Award as a two-star command-level award winner.



“This is the third time in four years that TACOM has earned this honor from AMC,” Crafard added.



The winners of the TACOM Safety Awards for FY21 were Red River Army Depot, winner of the TACOM Safety Award for Industrial Operations; RRAD winner of the TACOM Exceptional Organization Safety Award, Brigade Level; and the Fort Leonard Wood Fleet Management Expansion, winner of the TACOM Exceptional Organization Safety Award, Battalion Level.



According to the TACOM Safety Office, the Safety Awards Program is designed to promote and motivate success in accident prevention through risk management by recognizing individual and unit accomplishments in safety. Recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance is essential to reinforcing and promoting continued safety excellence.



The three winning organizations will be included in competition at the Headquarters, Department of the Army awards. No winners at the HQDA level have yet been announced.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 13:07 Story ID: 414665 Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safety Office announces safety awards, by Randy Tisor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.