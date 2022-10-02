Goodfellow team showcases mission, people for U.S. representatives’ visit

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Leonida, 312th Training Squadron instructor, briefs...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Leonida, 312th Training Squadron instructor, briefs House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, U.S. Representatives August Pfluger and Tony Gonzales, and 17th Training Wing leaders during a tour of the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022. Members viewed the campus via vehicle tour, where they saw various fire training equipment that is used to train joint service fire professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Members of the 17th Training Wing (TRW) hosted House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and U.S.



Representatives August Pfluger and Tony Gonzales for a visit Feb. 10.

Leaders from 17th TRW spotlighted daily operations and training at Goodfellow during a base tour.



Briefers showcased the innovation and leadership that drives the training and production of the Department of Defense’s fire and intelligence professionals.



“When you look at intelligence sharing, it all starts right here,” said Pfluger. “Intelligence is so foundational to warfighting.”



The representatives visited Goodfellow’s modular dormitories that can house up to 300 students, showcasing Goodfellow’s ability to adapt to the student population.



The last stop on the visit was an overall briefing highlighting the wing’s mission and heritage.



“I appreciate the hospitality and learning more about what is done here,” said Scalise. “They stay stable and grow so that they can continue to meet the mission of our nation and our friends around the world.”



Goodfellow serves a population of more than 12,000; to include 5,700 students, civilians and permanent party serving the 17th TRW. The wing trains about 4,500 students daily, including students from more than 30 allied nations. Members of the 17th TRW facilitate 95 courses and 700 classes each year.



”Goodfellow is doing it all,” said Gonzales. “We have to make sure they have all the resources they need to keep up that ‘doing it tall’ approach.”