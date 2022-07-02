10th Air Force commander visits ‘Makos’

Maj. Gen. Bryan P. Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, recently visited the Reserve Citizen Airmen of 482nd Fighter Wing at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida to discuss the current state of the wing, help celebrate the wing’s annual award winners, and led the 10th Air Force Management Leadership Review.

During his visit, Radliff had the opportunity to meet with leadership and Airmen to receive several demonstrations of different squadron capabilities and to discuss the overall mission while still navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know, COVID has caused a lot of things, and if nothing else, it’s about being flexible and resilient.” Radliff said as guest speaker during the 482 FW’s virtual annual awards ceremony. “I think what you’ll find in these Airmen you see today is resilience. And this resilience allows them to rise above, to overcome whatever is affecting them, to get after their job and to be standing in front of you today with this important recognition.”

After the February unit training assembly, Radliff chaired the 10th AF MLR at HARB. The MLR is an opportunity to review the career progression of senior officers and enlisted leaders throughout 10th Air Force.

Col. David Castaneda, 482nd Fighter Wing commander, hosted Radliff during the multi-day visit to the base.

“It was an honor to host Maj. Gen. Radliff at our wing,” said Castaneda. “And to be able to showcase our outstanding Airmen, our mission and this base to our NAF commander was a great opportunity. It’s not every day that our members have the chance to highlight their contributions to our mission directly with a two-star and I want to thank Maj. Gen. Radliff for that and his visit.”

