BRHS Career Tech, NJROTC Co-sponsor Book Drive to Benefit Local Elementary Schools

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Feb. 15, 2022) – Benjamin Russell High School (BRHS) career technology education program (CTE) and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) began a book drive Feb. 14 to benefit local elementary schools.



Cadet Kaelana Carver, a senior and four-year naval science student, planned the book drive to coincide with March, designated as “National Reading Month,” to motivate pre-K to 5th grade students to read every day.



“The book drive is a great way to showcase our community service skills,” said Carver, who organized a Christmas toy drive last year that provided 175 gifts for underprivileged families throughout Tallapoosa County. “Not only does this apply to NJROTC cadets, but it applies to Benjamin Russell [High School] as a whole. Everyone has an opportunity to give back to the ‘Alex City’ community and in this case, our three elementary schools.”



The book drive is a follow-up to a BRHS CTE-sponsored book reading event at Jim Pearson Elementary School in December.



“Our career technical education program in Alexander City Schools is based on a partnership of career education along with literacy and numeracy,” said Dr. Michelle Edwards, BRHS assistant principal and CTE director. “I am so proud of Cadet Carver for taking this theme and applying it to her project. Not only is she serving her community, but she is leading by example. This will touch lives that she may never realize. The NJROTC is a program that encourages student leadership, and it’s epitomized in this project.”



All donated books will be presented to Jim Pearson, Stephens and William L. Radney Elementary Schools the week of March 21.



“My little sister goes to Radney [Elementary School], so I think that this book drive will show how much I care for her and how much I care for the community,” said Carver. "The recent [Christmas] toy drive was a huge success, so I have no doubt ‘Wildcat Pride’ will once again carry us to our 300-book goal.”



NJROTC is a citizenship development program, established in 1964, that instills service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment in students in secondary educational institutions. Today, there are more than 600 units at high schools and military academies across the United States including units in Japan and Guam.



Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), headquartered at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, oversees the NJROTC program and 98% of all initial accessions training for the Navy, except the officers produced by the U.S. Naval Academy. This includes the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program with more than 60 units at colleges and universities across the country, Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island, and Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes.



For more information about NJROTC, visit www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC/NJROTC.



For more news about NSTC, visit www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 10:10 Location: ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US