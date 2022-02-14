ALCOM Prepares for Exercise Arctic Edge 2022

Alaskan Command will conduct ARCTIC EDGE, a biennial exercise, Feb. 28 – March 17.



ARCTIC EDGE is designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska. Alaskan Command has successfully operated in the Arctic and defended Alaska for more than 70 years.



"Arctic operations and exercises such as ARCTIC EDGE demonstrate the capabilities utilized to defend our homeland and our interests," said U.S. Air Force Lt Gen Krumm, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command; commander, Alaskan Command, U.S. Northern Command; and commander, 11th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces. "To deter day-to-day, de-escalate in crisis, and if required defeat in conflict, we must be able to operate and thrive in the Arctic.



"Technologies are changing and access to the Arctic is increasing, so it is imperative those who choose to come to the Arctic are abiding by international rules and norms," said Krumm. "Domain awareness is critical for maintaining a free and open, prosperous and safe, protected Arctic."



Approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel will participate in the multi-national, multi-service exercise.



ARCTIC EDGE is a U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise scheduled every two years, first taking place in 2018. Arctic exercises have been conducted in Alaska for the past five decades under different names such as JACK FROST and BRIM FROST.



ARCTIC EDGE 22 is linked to other service-specific exercises including the National Guard’s ARCTIC EAGLE/PATRIOT, the U.S. Army’s Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability (JPMRC) exercise and the U.S. Navy’s ICE-X. These exercises will occur concurrently or consecutively with ARCTIC EDGE 22 during February and March 2022. ARCTIC EDGE 22 is the largest joint exercise scheduled in Alaska this year.

