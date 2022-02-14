Essex Plans and Tactics Officer Participates in MAREX PH

SULU SEA (FEB. 1, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rowell Caguioa, plans and tactics officer (PTO) assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), a native of San Carlos City, Pangasinan, Philippines participates in Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PH).



“It’s a really great opportunity to work with Philippine Marines and Navy,” said Caguioa. “It’s really awesome to be back here in this area and improving the relationship with our allies and partners here in the Philippines.”



Caguioa is originally from San Carlos City, Pangasinan, Philippines and states that he normally visits the Philippines as a tourist with his family, but has never worked directly in the Philippines during his 17-year career as a surface warfare officer.



Over the course of MAREX PH, the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (11MEU) have hosted distinguished visitors aboard Essex from the Philippine Navy, Philippine Marines, and local leaders from Palawan, Philippines. Additionally, U.S. Marines worked jointly with Philippine Marines to conduct an amphibious assault demonstration for the local population of Palawan.



“The demonstration was to showcase the U.S. Marine and Philippine Marine tactics, capabilities and ultimately improve upon our great relationship with our allies and partners here in the Philippines,” said Caguioa.



The amphibious assault demonstration consisted of embarkation and deployment of U. S. and Philippine Marines to a beach via multiple combat rubber raiding crafts, landing craft, air cushions, and various aircraft capabilities.



Caguioa hopes that MAREX PH will continue to grow and become a larger exercise in the future.



“I hope that this is just the beginning,” said Caguioa. “Hopefully MAREX PH can grow into a larger exercise, with more Marines, more Navy ships and opportunities for both countries to exchange tactics and knowledge.”



MAREX PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open-Indo Pacific.



