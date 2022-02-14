Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earns 2021 communications, PA awards from Army Installation Management Command

Courtesy Photo | This screenshot from Feb. 14, 2022, shows a photo of cold-water immersion training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This screenshot from Feb. 14, 2022, shows a photo of cold-water immersion training with the Fort McCoy, Wis., Cold-Weather Operations Course. The photo earned a placing in Best Training Documentation Photograph honors in the 2021 Army Installation Management Command Keith L. Ware Communications Awards. The photo was taken by Scott T. Sturkol with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. (U.S. Army Photo) see less | View Image Page

In a message to the command community, officials with Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Public Affairs announced Jan. 31 the winners of the 2021 IMCOM Communications Keith L. Ware awards competition, with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earning four awards.



The awards are part of the overall annual Army Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition that recognizes Soldiers and Department of the Army civilian employees for excellence in achieving the objectives of the Army Public Affairs Program, according to the competition website, www.army.mil/klw.



On behalf of the Secretary of the Army, the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs conducts the competition annually to recognize, cultivate, and inspire excellence within the Army public affairs community. The competition also aligns as closely as possible with the annual Defense Media Awards, establishes competition criteria, and provides the Army with guidance for recognizing the most notable work of its public affairs professionals.



For the 2021 Army Installation Management Command awards, judges reviewed dozens of entries in many categories. The Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earned four awards in layout and design, training documentation photograph, training documentation video, and community relations.



“Like me, I know you are all very proud of our KLW winners and the teammates who helped them,” said Scott Malcolm, IMCOM director of public affairs in an email to the command public affairs professionals. “I also want to express my appreciation to our erstwhile group of volunteer judges. They did an amazing job and with an attitude of helpfulness.”



In the message announcing the winners, it states, “The work of these civilian writers, editors, photographers, videographers, graphic designers, illustrators, and web publishers was distinguished from that of their peers by a panel of 14 judges who were instructed to pick the top two entries in each category. IMCOM public affairs professionals from 20 garrisons worldwide entered 121 pieces of content into 15 categories.”



IMCOM Commanding General Lt. Gen. Douglas Gabram said in the message that winning these types of awards is significant.



“The 51,000 IMCOM professionals located at U.S. Army garrisons around the globe run the programs and deliver the services that strengthen Army readiness,” Gabram said. “This annual communication competition identifies our best public affairs professionals who create and share good-news stories about improvements to Army quality of life in areas such as housing, spouse employment, PCS moves, and child care.”



Thirty-seven winners were selected overall. Following are the categories and winners for Fort McCoy from the competition:



* Category D3, Layout and Design: Public Affairs Staff — Tonya Townsell, Christopher Hanson, Scott T. Sturkol, Kaleen Holliday, and Aimee Malone, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. The entry was a special publication project completed in 2021 called “Decade of Excellence” that highlighted Fort McCoy’s accomplishments from 2011 to 2020. A pdf copy of the publication can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/publication/issues/59666.



* Category G3, Training Documentation Photograph: Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. This was a photo of cold-water immersion training taken in early March 2021 during training in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course. The winning photo can be seen at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6554137/fort-mccoy-cwoc-holds-largest-session-season-with-class-21-04-graduates-36-airmen-soldiers.



* Category J4, Training Documentation Video: Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. This video also highlights cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy. The video was taken during training in February 2021. This was the third major command award for video for Sturkol in the last three years. See the video at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/785132/cwoc-class-21-04-student-completes-cold-water-immersion-training-fort-mccoy-part.



* Category Q, Kathy Canham-Ross Award of Distinction: Kaleen Holliday, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. The award observes community relations efforts with the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and History Center Summer Program. In addition to Holliday, it recognizes Townsell, Hanson, Sturkol, Malone, and Commemorative Area caretaker Robin Michalski.



All of the award placings then were sent to compete in the higher headquarters Army Material Command David H. Harris Communications Awards competition. In 2020, the same office earned six IMCOM awards.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)