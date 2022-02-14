MSCPAC Welcomes USNS Pecos To Pacific Fleet

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Story by Sarah Burford 

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPA) welcomes the newest ship to its area of responsibility; fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (TAO-197). The ship arrived in San Diego, Calif., following service in the United States Navy’s 7th Fleet area of operation.

    Pecos, the eleventh ship in the Henry J. Kaiser-class of fleet replenishment oilers. The ship’s primary mission delivery of jet fuel, diesel fuel, lubricating oil, as well as fresh and frozen food, equipment, mechanical parts, and other items.

    The 677 foot ship operates with a crew of 70-100 civilian mariners, as part of the MSC fleet.

    Pecos has been a part of the MSC fleet since 1990, and has supported numerous exercises, missions and deployments including the humanitarian mission Operation Tomodachi, in 2011 following the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan. During the operation, Pecos delivered pallets of materials including water containers and water purification tablets, first-aid products, tarpaulins, blankets, and other supplies as well as more than 2.3 million gallons of diesel ship and aviation fuel to other ships supporting the mission.

    “We are very happy to welcome Pecos the Pacific AOR,” said Leonard Bell, MSCPAC deputy commander. “This ship, will give us more flexibility and ability to carry out our mission capabilities and to better support the Navy and its missions.”

    Pecos will serve as a duty oiler in the region, increasing capabilities and fleet service in the region.

