MHS GENESIS: Coming soon to LRAFB Clinic

On March 21, 2022, the 19th Medical Group will transition to the Department of Defense’s new electronic health record, MHS GENESIS.



When fully implemented, MHS GENESIS will provide a single health record for service members, veterans, and their families that can be accessed securely 24/7 from any electronic device. The new system offers enhanced, secure technology, integrating inpatient and outpatient health records across the continuum of care. Eventually MHS GENESIS will be used throughout the Department of Defense, offering a single electronic health records system servicing all military branches.



The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal will replace TRICARE Online. Starting March 21, beneficiaries at the 19th MDG will be able to utilize the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal to view their electronic health records; exchange secure messages with their health care team; request prescription renewals; review clinical notes, referrals, and lab results; and much more.



Prior to March 21, beneficiaries will need to create a DS Logon and upgrade their account to “Premium Access” at https://www.myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil. Members are also encouraged to verify DEERs information by visiting www.milconnect.com or going into the local MPF.



Upon completion of the preliminary steps, patients will be able to access the new MHS GENESIS Patient Portal by logging on to the DS Logon page.



The MHS GENESIS launch follows months of extensive preparation, including up to 120 hours of staff training, internal infrastructure changes, and equipment upgrades. During the first 90 days, providers and patients can expect to experience reduced availability of appointments and increased wait times as providers and staff adjust to new work flows, processes, and clinical software.



19th MDG beneficiaries can help prepare for the transition to MHS GENESIS by 1) scheduling routine appointments as soon as possible; 2) verifying all personal information in DEERS is up-to-date; 3) ensuring DS Logon Premium access is established; and 4) maintaining hardcopies of healthcare referrals.



“This new electronic health record will provide better quality of care and enhanced safety for service members and their families by becoming the single medical and dental record that all healthcare providers will use to manage patients’ care,” said Col. Jennifer Bratz, 19th Medical Group commander. “We’re moving into an era where you as a patient should be able to enter any healthcare setting and see a physician who has comprehensive access to information about you.”



For more information about the new electronic health record, beneficiaries can visit the MHS GENESIS webpage.

