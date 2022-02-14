Airman Leadership School class 22-3

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Twenty-eight Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School during a ceremony at Heritage Park, Feb. 10, 2022, here.
ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new Staff Sergeants and Senior Airmen for supervisory duties, and is required before fulfilling the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered included leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.
ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for Airmen, and all graduates are awarded the Noncommissioned Officer Development Ribbon. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy, which is completed upon making the rank of Technical Sergeant, and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer academy, which is completed upon entering the SNCO tier.
Congratulations to ALS class 22-3:
Senior Airman Alvaro Barboza, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
Staff Sgt. Camden Barnes, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Alfred Beltran, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Lukas Cerasuolo, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Jeremy Checki, 849th AMXS
Senior Airman Noah Fischer, 849th AMXS
Senior Airman Brandon Meas, 49th CES
Senior Airman Gamila Mishaw, 49th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Rashad Adams, 6th Attack Squadron
Senior Airman Hector Barajas, 849th AMXS
Senior Airman Triston Beck, 49th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Jordan Gaines, 49th EMS
Senior Airman Briannah Grant, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Zayra Hernandez, 54th Training Squadron
Senior Airman Rodrigo Noriega, 586th Flight Test Squadron
Senior Airman Tyler Ogle, 49th AMXS
Senior Airman Nathaniel Morrison, 49th CMS
Senior Airman Jacqueline Perez, 29th ATKS
Senior Airman Lonnie Terry, 49th EMS
Senior Airman Andrew Tischer Jr, 7th Air Support Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Ammon Weller, 54th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Caleb Wilson, 49th AMXS
Senior Airman Kvon Young, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Matthew Paris, 849th AMXS
Senior Airman Anthonette Phua, 49th CES
Senior Airman Dante Ramirez, 49th SFS
Senior Airman Nathaniel Spiller, 54th OSS
Senior Airman Joseph Vargas, 49th CES
This work, Airman Leadership School class 22-3, by SrA Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
