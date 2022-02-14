Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School class 22-3

    Airman Leadership School class 22-3

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Twenty-eight Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School during a ceremony at Heritage Park, Feb. 10, 2022, here.
    ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new Staff Sergeants and Senior Airmen for supervisory duties, and is required before fulfilling the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered included leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.
    ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for Airmen, and all graduates are awarded the Noncommissioned Officer Development Ribbon. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy, which is completed upon making the rank of Technical Sergeant, and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer academy, which is completed upon entering the SNCO tier.
    Congratulations to ALS class 22-3:
    Senior Airman Alvaro Barboza, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Camden Barnes, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Senior Airman Alfred Beltran, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron
    Senior Airman Lukas Cerasuolo, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
    Senior Airman Jeremy Checki, 849th AMXS
    Senior Airman Noah Fischer, 849th AMXS
    Senior Airman Brandon Meas, 49th CES
    Senior Airman Gamila Mishaw, 49th Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Rashad Adams, 6th Attack Squadron
    Senior Airman Hector Barajas, 849th AMXS
    Senior Airman Triston Beck, 49th Communications Squadron
    Senior Airman Jordan Gaines, 49th EMS
    Senior Airman Briannah Grant, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Zayra Hernandez, 54th Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Rodrigo Noriega, 586th Flight Test Squadron
    Senior Airman Tyler Ogle, 49th AMXS
    Senior Airman Nathaniel Morrison, 49th CMS
    Senior Airman Jacqueline Perez, 29th ATKS
    Senior Airman Lonnie Terry, 49th EMS
    Senior Airman Andrew Tischer Jr, 7th Air Support Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Ammon Weller, 54th Operations Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Caleb Wilson, 49th AMXS
    Senior Airman Kvon Young, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron
    Senior Airman Matthew Paris, 849th AMXS
    Senior Airman Anthonette Phua, 49th CES
    Senior Airman Dante Ramirez, 49th SFS
    Senior Airman Nathaniel Spiller, 54th OSS
    Senior Airman Joseph Vargas, 49th CES

