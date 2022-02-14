Airman Leadership School class 22-3

Photo By Senior Airman Quion Lowe | Senior Airman Anthonette Phua, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the John L....... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Quion Lowe | Senior Airman Anthonette Phua, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the John L. Levitow award during the graduation of ALS class 22-3, Feb. 10, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The John L. Levitow award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance, and is partially determined by the assignment of points by their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe) see less | View Image Page

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Twenty-eight Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School during a ceremony at Heritage Park, Feb. 10, 2022, here.

ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new Staff Sergeants and Senior Airmen for supervisory duties, and is required before fulfilling the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered included leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.

ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for Airmen, and all graduates are awarded the Noncommissioned Officer Development Ribbon. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy, which is completed upon making the rank of Technical Sergeant, and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer academy, which is completed upon entering the SNCO tier.

Congratulations to ALS class 22-3:

Senior Airman Alvaro Barboza, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

Staff Sgt. Camden Barnes, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Alfred Beltran, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Lukas Cerasuolo, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Jeremy Checki, 849th AMXS

Senior Airman Noah Fischer, 849th AMXS

Senior Airman Brandon Meas, 49th CES

Senior Airman Gamila Mishaw, 49th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Rashad Adams, 6th Attack Squadron

Senior Airman Hector Barajas, 849th AMXS

Senior Airman Triston Beck, 49th Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Jordan Gaines, 49th EMS

Senior Airman Briannah Grant, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Zayra Hernandez, 54th Training Squadron

Senior Airman Rodrigo Noriega, 586th Flight Test Squadron

Senior Airman Tyler Ogle, 49th AMXS

Senior Airman Nathaniel Morrison, 49th CMS

Senior Airman Jacqueline Perez, 29th ATKS

Senior Airman Lonnie Terry, 49th EMS

Senior Airman Andrew Tischer Jr, 7th Air Support Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Ammon Weller, 54th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Caleb Wilson, 49th AMXS

Senior Airman Kvon Young, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Matthew Paris, 849th AMXS

Senior Airman Anthonette Phua, 49th CES

Senior Airman Dante Ramirez, 49th SFS

Senior Airman Nathaniel Spiller, 54th OSS

Senior Airman Joseph Vargas, 49th CES