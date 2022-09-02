Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Spruance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.09.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA — Rear Adm. J. T. Anderson, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, visited Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) to tour the ship and discuss overall readiness with leadership and the crew Feb. 9.

    During the visit, Anderson toured the crew’s common areas, the Chiefs Mess, the combat information center (CIC) and the shipboard signal exploitation space (SSES), among others. Anderson greeted Sailors and presented command challenge coins to those who have demonstrated exemplary performance aboard Spruance.

    Anderson also addressed the crew on the mess decks to emphasize Spruance’s importance in the carrier strike group and mission.

    “Spruance is extremely important to our mission, and I’ve come to rely on this ship and this team,” said Anderson. “Firstly, I want to thank you for your sustained performance. Second thing is, keep it up! We’re going to continue to ask a lot of you over the course of this deployment.”

    The visit came early during Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group’s (ABECSG) routine deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Spruance departed from Naval Base San Diego Jan. 3, 2022.

    Since departing, Spruance worked with allies and partners to build upon existing, strong relationships and enhance interoperability during dual-carrier operations and Exercise Noble Fusion in the Philippine Sea. Spruance sailed alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships JS Hyūga (DDH 181) and JS Kongō (DDG 173) during these joint and combined exercises to sustain proficiency at all levels and sharpen command and control skills while challenging participants to adapt to changing conditions.

    “We are here to reassure our allies and our partners that we remain committed to protecting the rules-based international order and lawful uses of the sea, and the ability of all countries to exercise those rights,” said Anderson. “That is why we will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows.”

    The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 visits USS Spruance, by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

