Resiliency in winter: Step Two – Remaining Active!

Welcome back to our series on resiliency in winter. In our previous article, we talked about the importance of making and maintaining new and old relationships and their effects on our mental and physical wellness. This week’s topic will dive into ways to stay active, whether it be indoors or out.



Physical fitness is a requirement for service members and often a daily staple. But it is also an essential dimension to one’s health, regardless of what uniform you wear.



“If we could bottle up what physical activity does for us, we would probably have the most powerful pill ever developed,” says Dr. John Jakicic of the University of Pittsburgh.



While stationed here in Japan, Sailors and their families have a multitude of options available for keeping fit and healthy. Some of the most popular outlets for physical activity here in the Land of the Rising Sun are hiking and trail-running, snowboarding and skiing, and seasonal sports.



Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kaleb Sarten, stationed onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), is an avid hiker and frequently looks for new venues to engage in physical activities outdoors.



Last year he made a trip outside the gate to a famous hiking spot near Yokosuka which you can read more about here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/409287/ferries-buddhas-and-quarries-day-trip-mt-nokogiriyama



“Hiking, and getting outdoors in general, is a great way to slow down and find a new perspective,” said Sarten. “Not only is it physically engaging, but it is also mentally relaxing.”



But you don’t have to climb mountains to reap the health benefits of physical fitness and the joys of being active. Studies find that even taking walks outside for a 30-minute duration provides a sizable impact to one’s mental and physical health.



“People mistakenly think that you have to do [physical fitness] a certain way,” Jakicic said. “That you have to get your heart rate into a certain zone, you have to work really, really hard, and you have to go to a special facility, etc.”



Living in Japan provides an excellent opportunity to both immerse yourself in a new culture, but also a great chance to explore neighborhoods around the base and meet some of the people in Yokosuka.



“We found that things like having destinations close by to where you live certainly encourages more walking,” said says Dr. Brian Saelens of the University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Research Institute. “People are more likely to walk to a nearby store, park, or playground for example.”



For those of you who have trouble crawling out of your blankets during the chilly months of January and February, have no fear—there are still ways for you to get your blood pumping and work up a sweat!



At-home calisthenics and workout routines are a great way to stay in shape regardless of your fitness level. Whether you are a seasoned gym rat to rival Arnold Schwarzenegger or have just found your way into a new diet and exercise program, simple workouts like push-ups, sit-ups, and jogging in-place can still keep you fit.



“Any activity is better than no activity,” says Jakicic. “Don’t look for the magic bullet. Look for what works in your lifestyle, look for what works for you, and then try to build on that every day.”



So, now that we have covered the topics of creating and fostering relationships and the importance of staying active to retain mental and physical sharpness, we will be tackling three new topics and finishing our resiliency series in February, so stay tuned!



If you are seeking help or assistance, please reach out to the Fleet and Family Support Center at 243-3372, or the USNH at 243-5352 for relationship counseling and other related support services.



For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.13.2022 23:16 Story ID: 414572 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resiliency in winter: Step Two – Remaining Active!, by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.