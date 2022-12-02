Col. Lara Morrison assumes command of the 914th

Photo By Airman Carissa Fisher | U.S. Air Force Col. Lara Morrison, wing commander of the 914th Air Refueling Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Carissa Fisher | U.S. Air Force Col. Lara Morrison, wing commander of the 914th Air Refueling Wing, assumes command here at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, NY on Feb. 12, 2022. During the ceremony, Morrison became the first female wing and installation commander in the Air Force Reserve unit's history dating back to 1971. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Airman Carissa Fisher) see less | View Image Page

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y. --

Respect, Credibility, Transparency. These were the three pledges Col. Lara Morrison, the new commander for the 914th Air Refueling Wing, gave during her assumption of command ceremony here on Feb. 12, 2022. Morrison outlined her vision as the new wing commander within those three words--respect, credibility, and transparency. She said although every Airman may not know the exact detail of every decision, they have the right to understand how the wing is executing orders and what's expected from every Airman, and that starts with those three things.



"These three values are intertwined and should be the foundation for every conversation and interaction we have as members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing," said Morrison. "If you use the three values as an equation, R plus C plus T, you will have one very powerful result, trust."



Morrison comes from the 452nd Air Refueling Wing at March Air Reserve Base as their former operations group commander, where she was responsible for nine C-17A Globemasters and 14 KC-135R Stratotankers. While at March ARB, she commanded one active duty associate and five reserve squadrons responsible for air refueling, strategic airlift, aeromedical evacuation and contingency response. Her previous assignment was as the reserve advisor to the Air Mobility Command commander at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, commander for the 4th Air Force at March ARB, California, was the presiding officer over the ceremony and said the 914th Air Refueling Wing led the way through many changes over the last few years.



"It's been a challenging time since I've been here almost two years ago, but you rose to the occasion," said Pennington. "You became fully operational capable, you proved to the world that you can deploy and do the mission overseas at a moment's notice and not miss a beat."



Pennington said amidst the challenge, the 914th is ready to respond, and Col. Morrison is just the right person for the job.



"Col. Morrison is a great, wonderful talent. She's respected within Air Force Reserve Command and Air Mobility Command, where she worked in headquarters, advocating for reservists," said Pennington. "Proving herself and leading one of the most challenging operations groups we have in the command."



Morrison closed her speech with a reminder of respect, credibility and transparency to the Airmen of the 914th Air Refueling Wing.



"If we are respectful of each other and to the commitment that we've made, credible in our claims, and transparent in our decisions, trust in each other will follow, said Morrison. "I will use these three values to earn your trust and I also expect them from each of you."



Morrison also extended that same pledge to the Western New York community.



"The 914th Air Refueling Wing will never forget the people who support us and those who we serve."