17th TRW showcases accelerating change to AETC’s Civic Leader Program

The 17th Training Wing showcased its training advancements to Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Air Education and Training Command deputy commander and members of AETC’s Civic Leader Program during a tour of the base, Oct. 27.



Goodfellow Air Force Base has been the epicenter for fire protection and intelligence training across the Department of Defense. Through constant force modernization, adaption and innovation, the 17th TRW trains fundamentally lethal service members for the Air Force, joint service partners and international allies.



Over lunch, AETC and civic leaders engaged with intelligence officers, learned how they are utilizing strategic advantages in the classrooms for international intelligence training to build deeper connections with partnered allies.



Fueled by AETC standards, the 17th Training Wing takes the necessary steps for preparation against strategic competition and accelerates change.



“The fire academy’s training standards remain high,” said Tech. Sgt. Eugene Dotson, 312th Training Squadron fire protection instructor. “One example would be, we adopted the National Fire Protection Association into the training standards.”



In addition to high training standards, AETC and civic leaders learned about the more than 55 partnerships the17th has with the local community. One example is the Contracted Quarters intergovernmental support agreement between the base and the local university, Angelo State University. ASU provides housing, food, and recreation for Goodfellow students. This agreement is the first of its kind in the DoD.



The tour emphasized the 17th Training Wing legacy of developing service members who out-perform adversaries and are Ever Into Danger, which is the Wing’s new motto.

