Army claims processors quickly aid Soldiers, Families affected by Hawaii water contamination

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – The Fort Knox office committed to helping Army Soldiers worldwide recoup property damages and losses has made unprecedented headway recently in processing claims for thousands of displaced military Families in Hawaii.



The Army Center for Personnel Claims Support is responsible for handling any type of case involving property loss or damage a Soldier may experience. CPCS Director John Plymire said they most often process household goods claims when damage occurs during a change of duty station, which can be done remotely from Fort Knox.



However, a recent event in Hawaii caused CPCS to switch gears and mobilize teams to the island state.



“We got word of a fuel spill and the potential that there was water contamination,” said Plymire. “So we were initially monitoring it on that level – but then the Army pulled everybody out of housing and put them into hotels.”



According to Plymire, an accidental jet fuel leak contaminated the drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in November 2021, affecting close to 7,000 Soldiers and Family members. He said the residents were told any item made of a material that could potentially absorb fuel – such as plastic, rubber or silicone – required replacing if it came into contact with the water supply.



“The initial items we were looking to compensate people for were baby bottles, breast pumps and plastic ware,” said Plymire. “Things that even though they’re in a hotel room, they still need.”



Plymire said although his team mainly handles property claims remotely, this is the type of situation where they have the opportunity to make a difference in person.



“We send them to work with people on the ground,” said Plymire. “We can have an examiner sit at the computer with the individual and go through the entire claim process. That way, we’re with them start-to-finish so we can get them compensated.



“It streamlines the process in those types of events where there’s a large group of people in an isolated area that was affected.”



The initial team deployed to Hawaii Dec. 10 and spent two weeks at the town halls, answering questions and giving briefs about how to submit a claim, Plymire said. The second team flew out after the holidays to set up claim stations.



The CPCS office is comprised of 25 civilian examiners, most of whom have either worked closely with the Army for many years, or have prior service. Plymire said this gives them a unique advantage when having to process claims in stressful situations where emotions are high.



“They have that experience of knowing the machine that is the Army,” said Plymire. “That helps.”



Plymire said to date his office has successfully processed 90% of the claims they’ve received from Hawaii. He credits their success to the dedication of every person involved, not only for their impressive progress but the support they’ve provided.



“The team did a phenomenal job of hitting the ground and making sure good information got out,” said Plymire. “They answered people’s questions, alleviated fears, and started helping them get recovery for their essential items where there was no choice but to replace them.”



Plymire said the team at Fort Knox has worked as tirelessly as the ones in Hawaii to resolve cases in under a week of filing.



“Our team over here is turning that around in 48 hours and making sure [Families] have money in their accounts,” said Plymire.



Plymire said while the CPCS staff has processed a significant number of claims thus far, their job in Hawaii is far from over. As residents begin returning to their homes, he said he expects they’ll likely discover even more items on which claims need to be filed. CPCS plans to keep the momentum going.



“The hope is to have everybody moved back home by the end of February,” said Plymire.



In addition to unusual circumstances in Hawaii, Plymire said CPCS also happens to be in the middle of its busiest time of the year, which shows the level of commitment the teams have to ensure Soldiers and Families in Hawaii get the assistance they need.



“That’s why I’m so proud of the team and how this has been handled,” said Plymire. “They’ve done a great job of making sure they are there for the claimant, and making things as easy on them as possible.



“A bad experience for the Soldiers and their Families can be made better in a lot of ways through what we can do.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:44 Story ID: 414533 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army claims processors quickly aid Soldiers, Families affected by Hawaii water contamination, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.