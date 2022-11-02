Army offers bonuses for quick shippers

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The U.S. Army currently is offering bonuses up to $9,000 for individuals who are able to start training within the next several months.



These “quick ship” incentives are offered for those who ship to basic training within the next 90 days. The quicker they ship, the more money they get.



“Recruiting in the current environment is a challenge, and we have positions we need to fill right now,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, who leads the U.S. Army Recruiting Command based here. “Our Army is counting on us to fill these training vacancies quickly, so we are able to offer incentives to gain interest in critical career fields.”



Current careers up for the shipping bonus include combat-related professions like infantry and combat engineers as well as support specialties like truck drivers and mechanics.



The shipping bonus is broken into 30-, 60- and 90-day timeframes. The quicker an applicant departs, the higher the bonus. For example, an applicant who chooses to become a cannon crewmember could get up to $5,000 for heading to training in three months, but that figure turns into $9,000 if the person is ready to go in just a few weeks.



The quick ship bonus can be added on top of other incentives being offered for certain career fields. Applicants have the potential to receive up to $50,000 total in combined enlistment incentives. They also receive other standard Army benefits like housing allowances, health coverage, college tuition and family support services.



Individuals can learn more about Army career options and the benefits of the military service at www.goarmy.com.

