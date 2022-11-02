Bridging the gap between military service and civilian employment

As a service member rounds the home-stretch in their military journey, a lack of experience in their desired future career field can present many obstacles during the transition process. Fortunately, there’s a way to help bridge the gap between military and civilian employment.



The Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge program provides service members the chance to enhance marketability and post-separation career prospects by gaining civilian work experience through industry training, apprenticeships or internships during the last 180 days of active service.



Members who are accepted into the program continue to receive military compensation and benefits. Release for SkillBridge is always mission dependent, and your unit commander must authorize participation prior to entering into any agreement with interested industry employment partners.



Currently, there are more than 500 DoD sponsored industry partners, featuring programs anywhere from software development to architectural construction. As part of the DoD’s requirements, all training programs must offer the trainee a high probability of post-service employment with the provider or other employers in a related field.



“The SkillBridge program was an incredible opportunity for myself and others in my class” said Cody Lemons, a former combat videographer assigned to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina. “The SkillBridge program, as a whole, not only teaches you specialized skills to use in the civilian world, but also places you in jobs before you ever leave the military.”



Lemons participated in the 18-week Veterans in Piping Program, one of the many options available to SkillBridge participants. According to Lemons, the SkillBridge program can help relieve some of the stress you may feel leaving the military, be it after five, 10, or 20 years of service.



No matter where you may be currently stationed, with proper approval, program participants may be assigned temporary duty travel or temporary additional duty orders. This allows service members to be geographically separated from their unit, enabling them the flexibility needed to attend the course.



“The SkillBridge program completely outweighed any other options I had after leaving the Marine Corps,” Lemons said. “I not only have a job, but I have a career and skillset that allows me to provide for my family for the rest of my life.”



If you’re stationed at MCAS Cherry Point and would like to learn more about the SkillBridge program, the Marine Corps Community Services Education office hosts an informational class each Monday, 10-11 a.m., at the Jerry Marvel Training and Education Building. For more information, please reach out to the education office at 252-466-3500 or visit https://go.usa.gov/xtshn

