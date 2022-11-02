102nd Medical Group rebounds from nor’easter

Photo By Kerri Spero | A fast-moving storm with snow, freezing temperatures, and high winds caused...... read more read more Photo By Kerri Spero | A fast-moving storm with snow, freezing temperatures, and high winds caused significant damage to the medical clinic at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Due to burst pipes, flooding was discovered in the majority of offices, hallways, and patient care areas on the morning of January 31. see less | View Image Page

The Regularly Scheduled Drill weekend was approaching, so medical staff and base officials had to quickly execute a plan to continue Individual Medical Readiness services by setting up a field clinic operation in the building 158 hangar floor.



“We had to empty the clinic of all personal items, medical equipment, medical supplies, computers and phones,” said Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Thomas, 102nd Medical Group superintendent.



Several 102nd Intelligence Wing organizations came together to help with the logistics of the move. The 102nd Communications Flight aided in salvaging equipment and moving staff communications into a temporary office space in building 158. Building custodians made space for the dozens of incoming medical personnel for the RSD weekend. Approximately 20 members from the ISR and Mission Support groups loaded vehicles and helped move everything needed out of the medical facility to the hangar in building 158. Civil engineers coordinated emergency water removal services.



“Without that assistance, we would not have been able to provide IMR or conduct any normal business or training over the drill weekend,” said Thomas.



When natural disasters strike installations, Air Force leadership immediately begins recovery operations to get missions up and running again as soon as possible.



“We have a lot of experience in setting up patient care clinics in field conditions,” said Thomas, “Most of our Medical Group members have participated in Innovative Readiness Trainings, where we do just this. We find a building, utilize whatever furniture, equipment and supplies we can gather, and determine how we are going to operate outside of a typical medical clinic, and then we execute.”



While property damage occurred, no base personnel were injured. Base officials estimate it could take months before the facility is fully repaired.