PRESS RELEASE: USS Harry S. Truman Arrives in Croatia

The crews of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and Royal Norwegian Navy Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) arrived in Split, Croatia, for a scheduled port visit, February 11.



Routine port calls strengthen defense partnerships, build capabilities between the United States and key allies and partners around the world and provide an opportunity for Sailors to experience other cultures and take a break from the demands of being at sea.



“This is an exciting opportunity for the Fridtjof Nansen and Harry S. Truman to get to know the people of Croatia and experience its history and scenic landscape,” said Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight. “We recently participated alongside our NATO ally Croatia in Neptune Strike 22 and we look forward to spending time ashore with our hosts.”



This port visit is an opportunity for the Sailors to experience what Croatia has to offer and will strengthen interpersonal relationships with Croatian citizens. Additionally, Sailors will have the opportunity to participate in community relations events with the Children’s Home Maestral Split and to visit various scenic areas in the region through organized tours.

Giving back to the community is only part of why these port visits are an integral part of the strike group’s presence in the region.



“This port visit will be key to demonstrating yet another unique opportunity for our Sailors to be rewarded with well-deserved liberty while continuing to demonstrate our resolve with U.S. partners and allies in the Adriatic,” said Capt. Gavin Duff, Harry S. Truman’s commanding officer.



Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG); additional elements of the carrier strike group include the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan; the staff and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 commanded by Capt. Todd Zenner, which include: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310), deployed as part of the Cooperative Deployment Program; and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin.



The strike group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.



