Installation Management Command Europe chooses NCO of the Year

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Directorate of Emergency Services Operations Sergeant, Staff Sgt. Brian Meinert, has been selected as NCO of the Year for Installation Management Command Europe.



“Staff Sgt. Meinert’s nomination and selection as the IMCOM Europe Professional NCO of the Year is an example of the caliber of NCOs we have in our Garrison and is indicative of their ability to answer the nation’s call to support any operation or mission. We are proud to have him on our team,” said Headquarters and Headquarters Company 1st Sgt. Richard Brinkley.



“Here in USAG Wiesbaden, we have some of our Army's most committed and competent NCOs. So it has been proven, with USAG Wiesbaden NCOs having been selected by IMCOM Europe Professional NCO of the Quarter, every quarter in FY21 and as the FY20 Professional NCO of the Year.”



Meinert was the NCO of the Quarter for 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 21 and was selected from among all NCOs of the Quarter recipients from all seven garrisons that make up IMCOM Europe.



The write up for the 3rd Quarter submission captures his support and work he did during Defender 21 operations in Lithuania. He was hand selected by the USAG Wiesbaden Provost Marshal and the Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion United States Army Europe and Africa to serve as a Base Operating Support Integrator Noncommissioned Officer in Charge during this operation.



Meinert provided support to elements of the United States Air Force, United

States Space Force and the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division during the execution of Operation Swift Response at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania.



While in Lithuania, he led the Intermediate Staging Base by coordinating efforts with the Lithuanian Defense Forces and NATO Support and Procurement Agency to facilitate the reception, staging and onward movement of the 3rd BCT, 82nd Abn Div into Estonia for follow-on operations.



In addition, Meinert established a Life Support Area and operationalized a Mayor's Cell that oversaw "tent city," a dining facility, an Isolation Facility, training areas and a Role 1 medical clinic with personnel and equipment.



While serving in Lithuania, Meinert's situational awareness and quick action stopped an armed local from conducting surveillance on the NATO base and U.S. Forces. He faced an immediate life-threatening situation when the man pulled a gun on him and charged him. While unarmed, he was able to take cover and chased the armed man down and detained him with the assistance of local authorities and Lithuanian Military Police.



As a result, he stopped the intelligence-gathering efforts, secured all data collected, and turned it over to Counterintelligence for review. His acts protected over 600 U.S. Forces but also the hundreds of multinational forces assigned to the base.



Meinert has since moved from DES to the Directorate of Human Resources and serves as the Garrison In-processing Training Center Noncommissioned Officer.

