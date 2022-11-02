Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany - USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department supports the Wiesbaden Feuerwehr...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany - USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department supports the Wiesbaden Feuerwehr during a fire at the Domäne Mechthildshausen in Dec. 2021 (photo credit: USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department) see less | View Image Page

USAG Wiesbaden earns 2021 Department of the Army Community Partnership award



By Nadine Bower

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs



WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden fire department competed against other European DoD Army fire departments for the IMCOM-Europe fire department of the year small category and has been selected to receive a 2021 Army Partnership Award.



Deputy Fire Chief of the USAG Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services, Roderick Millbrooks, explained that all departments compete in six categories: Emergency Response Performance, Department-Level Awards, Accreditation, Innovations and Initiatives (safety, health, quality of life and others.



“Departments are required to follow strict rules for submission or can be disqualified,” said Millbrooks. “The winning department then competes against other departments of the Army worldwide.”



The award also highlights the long-standing partnership between the USAG Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services with the local German Polizei, medical services and the Wiesbaden fire department. Fire Chief Dan Corzelius has been the leading catalyst behind this for years as the head of USAG Wiesbaden fire department.



Numerous emergencies were fought together, said Sven Janneck, German Liaison Officer at the Feuerwehr Wiesbaden, Brandschutzstelle.



“There is no ‘my fire - your fire’. Just as we go to the housing areas to help, the colleagues from the USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department come to our aid with their special vehicles on request.”



Just recently, the USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department under Chief Daniel Corzelius assisted in a fire near the Domäne Mechthildshausen with a truck that can store up to 12,000 liters of water. “This was a decisive help to us,” Janneck said.



According to Janneck, every year, the USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department and the Feuerwehr Wiesbaden train different emergency scenarios together in order to strengthen the cooperation between Americans and Germans.



According to Millbrooks, the exemplary cooperation with the host nation fire department and several emergencies, in which his team showed excellence in their line of duty, were key to winning the IMCOM Europe fire department of the year small category award. Some of these examples include battling an 11-car fire at the Auto Hobby Shop vehicle storage area and assisting the USAG Benelux, Chièvres Air Base, with emergency operations center communication and control support during an event with over 15,000 visitors.



Remember, in an emergency situation on post, contact the fire department at DSN 112 or 0611-143-548-0112 from a cell phone. Off-post, please contact the German fire and medical emergency hotline 112.