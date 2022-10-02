Soldier Fights Through Injury to Complete Team Competition

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii– The first thing Staff Sgt. William Sun asked was if he could carry on with the mission, all he wanted to do was keep moving and finish what he and the rest of his team had started. Staff Sgt. William Sun, a section chief from the 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, and his team had been through five grueling days of events and exercises.

The competition included a fitness test, stress shoots, jungle operations, ruck marches, and a gas chamber all to prove that they are the best team in the 25th Infantry Division Artillery Best By Test Competition.

It was the final day of the competition and Sun had just completed a 17 mile ruck march, collapsing in pain at the finish. The medic advised against it, but he would not take no for an answer, this meant too much to him to stop now when the end was so near.

“I busted both of my knees. They are swollen and bruised and I was told no walking, running or carrying any weight,” said Sun, “Age, all that running, jumping, and rucking, I guess my knees just couldn't handle it anymore.”

Despite all of this he continued to press on and finish what he started.

“These guys, everyone over here, they are the ones that are keeping me going right now,” said Sun. “It's not enough to just stop. I wouldn't just let myself down, I'd let my team down as well. We came into this with the understanding that we would take care of each other. I can't let them fail, we’re going to pull through.”

Sgt. Nicholas Moschera, a squad leader from 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, and a teammate of Staff Sgt. Sun had seen the determination and willingness of Sun when he finished the ruck march. And after a brief discussion on how to continue the mission with the whole team intact, they decided to carry Sun.

“The medic said he can't compete, but we’re coming together as a team to keep him going and to finish the competition,” said Moschera. “We’re going to throw him on a litter and all of radar is going to come together, 3-7, 2-11 and DIVARTY and we’re going to carry him to the finish.”

Sun entered the gas chamber leaning on the shoulders of his teammates, when the doors opened again they carried him out, eyes burning and snot running down their noses as they headed straight for the litter. Sun was placed on the litter and his team picked him up in unison and carried him as they sprinted to Leader’s Field and successfully completed the competition, making him extremely proud of his team.

Quitting was never an option for Sun or his team.

“When push comes to shove we take care of each other,” Sun praised his team. “ I'm proof of that.”

