Army National Guard welcomes 13th command sergeant major

Army Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, the director of the Army National Guard, presents the sword of the noncommissioned officer to Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, welcoming him as the Army Guard's top senior enlisted member during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Herbert R. Temple Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington, Va., Feb. 9, 2022. The Army National Guard bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. John Sampa after serving in this role for nearly four years and welcomed the 13th Army Guard command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines.

ARLINGTON, Va. – Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, the director of the Army National Guard, hosted a change of responsibility ceremony for the Army Guard’s top senior enlisted position at the Herbert R. Temple Army National Guard Readiness Center, Feb. 9.



Command Sgt. Maj. John Sampa, who served in the position for nearly four years, passed on responsibilities as the Army Guard’s senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines. Raines has more than 30 years of military experience, serving in both the Army National Guard and the active Army.



“Raines brings a great mix of experience,” said Jensen. “I look forward to working with him to help our senior leaders across the country ensure that our Army National Guard remains true to its motto of always ready and always there.”



Jensen also thanked Sampa for his service to the Army National Guard.



“You answered the call every single day,” said Jensen. “Thank you for your tireless leadership, your counsel, your engagement, and your friendship along the way.”



During the ceremony, Raines thanked Sampa, the 12th command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, for his mentorship.



“I want to thank my brother, friend, and mentor for his four years of competent, dedicated, sincere and inspired service,” said Raines. “Thank you, number 12.”



During the ceremony, Sampa expressed his faith in Raines, and the Army National Guard.



“We are all here to support you,” said Sampa. “We are a powerful organization and because of that he will maintain the status needed by the Army. We are a tight knit group.”



Raines assured him he would and acknowledged the task ahead.



“My job here is to be flexible,” said Raines. “I understand the expectations, and the demand of this assignment. I have a great respect for the complexity of this position.”



Raines began his military career in the Active Component of the U.S. Army in 1989. He served with the 11th Signal Brigade, 385th Signal Company, and the 2nd Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment before transitioning to the Alabama Army National Guard, serving with the 1st Battalion, 167th Infantry Regiment. He most recently served as the operations sergeant major for the senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, and previously served as the command senior enlisted leader of the Mississippi National Guard.



Raines has deployed to Iraq in support of Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has also deployed all around South Asia and the Pacific, coaching and mentoring joint U.S. forces, as well as numerous foreign partners in the region.



Raines recalled his service and the questions he had as a young soldier regarding becoming a senior leader.



“How do you get here?” said Raines. “And once you get here, how do you get started? For me, the answer is leadership. It’s about people. Not about plans.”



Sampa is retiring from the military, following a career that spanned three decades.



“After serving for 35 years, it was not a mistake for me to join the Army National Guard,” Sampa said. “I’m passionate about providing an opportunity, and everyone who puts on this uniform deserves an opportunity.”



The Army National Guard command sergeant major is the principal advisor to the director of the Army National Guard for all matters pertaining to enlisted personnel across the 53 states, territories, and the District of Columbia.