Family fun activities at the Hobby Studio

By Akasha Schlicht



The Big Red One Year of Family is a campaign designed to bring attention to family programs and activities available on the installation. For families that yearn for a creative outlet, the Fort Riley Hobby Studio may be the solution.



“We provide a fun way to get out of the house,” said Jillian French, a staff member at the Hobby Studio operated by the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



The studio provides activities such as ceramics, painting, woodshop and group craft sessions. Additional services include engraving and custom products like wood framing.



“COVID-19 makes it a little harder for our painting groups because we can only have so many people in here when a lot of people want to do it,” French said. “Craft wise, everything runs the same.”



Even with restrictions on how many people can fit, there are no limitations on who has access to the studio.



“Anyone with access to base is able to utilize the facility,” said Taylor Ferrarin, Supervisory Recreation Specialist with DFMWR.



The staff works hard to create a positive space for families to come to, whether it is making custom gifts, offering hands-on experiences or planning out craft sessions throughout the year.



In previous months, the staff hosted Saturday crafts for all ages.



For February, Valentine’s Day craft sessions such as a wooden cupid, paper towel roll unicorns and a heart mug will be held on Saturdays throughout the month. The heart wreath craft session will only be available Feb. 12.



The Hobby Studio is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment and Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The studio is on Trooper Drive, Building 6918.



For additional information, call 785-239-9205 or visit the Fort Riley MWR Facebook page.

