NGA welcomes new senior enlisted advisor

SPRINGFIELD, Virginia – The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency welcomed aboard its new senior enlisted advisor, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. Baird Jan. 20.



“Team NGA is honored to welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Baird as our new senior enlisted advisor,” said NGA Director Vice Adm. Sharp. “His experience, expertise and commitment will greatly benefit the mission and our workforce.”



He added Baird is really excited to join the team.



“Never underestimate the power of positivity that Baird brings,” the director said.



As the agency’s senior enlisted advisor, he advises the NGA Director on the effective use of all military service members; carries the director’s vision, mission and intent to the workforce; focuses on NGA’s “People First” philosophy; builds partnerships across the joint, interagency,

multi-national environment and serves as the liaison to senior enlisted leaders assigned to the National Capitol Region, other combat support agencies, and the combatant commands.



Baird previously served as the training, readiness and mobilization sergeant major at the U. S. Army Training and Doctrine Command at Fort Eustis, Virginia, where he supported the commander in developing, integrating and managing training operations requirements, concepts, policies and plans.



During Baird’s 29-year military career, he deployed multiple times in support of National

Command Authority-directed missions in various combatant commands

and previously served as the command sergeant major of the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade.



He replaced Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John A. Ebbrecht, who retires March 31 after 31-years of service.

