Peterson Medical Clinic gets a facelift

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – On Jan. 24, 2022, the 21st Medical Group celebrated the completion of a three-year military construction project which renovated multiple functions within the 21st MDG Medical Clinic returning the clinic to a sense of normalcy amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

“The renovation improves delivery of care to the patient, better flow for the patient and staff, more appropriate use of space within the facility and overall modernization of patient care areas,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jake Lesko, 21st MDG clinical engineering section chief.

The clinic renovations included: the main pharmacy, Family Health and Warfighter Care Team clinics, Flight Medicine clinic, medical information systems, Public Health, Immunizations, Pediatrics, medical logistics and the supply warehouse, the medical mall with entrance atrium, and facility security.

Along with the clinic renovations, infection control and ventilation were improved and the building’s electrical and HVAC upgrades are expected to reduce consumption by 30%.

“There are things we simply haven’t focused on because we’ve been so busy with the Covid-19 fight,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Phole, 21st MDG commander. “We finally get to this point, and this is the clearest example of what a return back to whatever the new normal is, that’s why this is almost an emotional moment for me, because this a perfect example of the 21st MDG getting back to what a standard military treatment facility is supposed to look like, that’s huge.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers led the project, oversaw the contracted workers and ensured deadlines were met working together with the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, 21st MDG Facility Operations, 21st Communications Squadron and 21st Civil Engineer Squadron.

The clinic supports patient care for 25 thousand beneficiaries including dependents, retirees, all five U.S. military services, U.S. Coast Guard, and foreign military mission partners working on Peterson SFB, including Canada, Australia and the U.K.

