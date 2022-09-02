NMCP HOSTS TRAUMA ASSET+ COURSE

Photo By William Epperson | Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted an Advanced Surgical Skills for Exposure...... read more read more Photo By William Epperson | Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted an Advanced Surgical Skills for Exposure in Trauma (ASSET+) course, Feb. 1-2. ASSET+ is an upgraded modification of the original ASSET course, and it is a cadaver-based, anatomical review of surgical exposures in the neck, torso and extremities to allow for rapid control of bleeding in injured patients. “As NMCP becomes a trauma center, all of our surgeons will be expected to manage trauma although most are not specifically trained in trauma surgery,” said Cmdr. Timothy Donahue, NMCP’s Trauma Medical director. “Just as every Marine is a rifleman,” added Donahue, “every deployed Navy surgeon is a trauma surgeon.” see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 9, 2022) –Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) hosted an Advanced Surgical Skills for Exposure in Trauma (ASSET+) course, Feb. 1-2.



ASSET+ is an upgraded modification of the original ASSET course, and it is a cadaver-based, anatomical review of surgical exposures in the neck, torso and extremities to allow for rapid control of bleeding in injured patients.



“As NMCP becomes a trauma center, all of our surgeons will be expected to manage trauma although most are not specifically trained in trauma surgery,” said Cmdr. Timothy Donahue, NMCP’s Trauma Medical director.



“This course provides a refresher or, in some cases, new techniques which ultimately will save lives and improve outcomes.”



ASSET+ has a teacher to student ratio of 1:1, and it is a two-day course. This is in contrast to the original ASSET course of a teacher to student ratio of 1:4 and it being only a one day course. Additionally, ASSET+ includes the topics of neurosurgery, OB/GYN, ophthalmology, and orthopedics.



"Review of techniques to rapidly control hemorrhage is essential for the general surgeon who does not routinely practice trauma surgery," said Donahue.



