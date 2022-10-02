Town hall addresses Army housing survey, garrison’s efforts to alleviate parking issues

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — The ongoing Army housing survey, parking at Smith Barracks and a new function to the maintenance application were just a few of the many topics discussed at Wednesday’s Baumholder Military Community quarterly housing town hall held online.

After Deputy to the Garrison Commander Michael Amarosa introduced the panel of key staff and subject matter experts, Baumholder Deputy Garrison Manager Jae Kim provided an update on the ongoing Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey.

According to Kim, as of Feb. 8, the garrison’s participant response rate sits at 38.5%.

“We have really hit the mark already of what we achieved at the end of the last survey,” said Kim. “I want to thank all of you who have already participated and filled out the survey and also encourage everyone who has not filled out the survey to take time to fill out… to make sure that we are able to make a difference.”

The survey, approved by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB #0704-0553), closes Feb. 24. More information on how to take the survey and the results of surveys past can be found on the garrison's website and on the Baumholder Military Community Facebook page.

Army Maintenance Application, or ArMA

The key benefits to using the ArMA app is that it provides real-time tracking of non-emergency service requests and requests can be made 24/7, said Housing Chief Harald Kastner.

However, Kastner said the application will gain a new capability. Kastner said the new function will soon allow facility managers to initiate service requests for all buildings across the Baumholder Military community.

The application is available to Soldiers in barracks and families in Smith and Wetzel housing.

He reminded viewers that emergency requests that relate to life, health and safety still need to be called in for immediate support.

Parking at Smith Barracks

The garrison continues its efforts to manage the parking shortage at Smith Barracks. Parking permits are mandatory to park in residential parking spaces at Smith Barracks and are available one per household, Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque said.

Spaces marked for visitors are on a first come, first served basis.

If found to be illegaly parked in a permitted spot, on grass or in an area that impedes trash removal, the vehicle may be ticketed and/or towed, according to Terry Dunlap, deputy director of Emergency Services. He said building coordinators play a key role in the use and enforcement of the parking permit.

“Building coordinators are responsible for the oversight and management and use of assigned parking spaces in their designated housing areas,” he said.

If someone is parked in the wrong spot, contact the building coordinator. He or she will be the one to coordinate with military police for further action, Dunlap explained.

For households that have more than one vehicle, parking in available visitor spots is authorized.

In addition to the parking permit system, LaRocque said the Directorate of Public Works continues to repaint parking lines outside the stairwell housing units to help alleviate parking challenges.

Pets

Pet ownership topped LaRocque’s remarks. He reminded residents that having a pet in Army housing is a privilege, not a right.

“That privilege can be revoked if you fail to take care of your pet or if your pet causes issues within the community,” said LaRocque.

According to LaRocque, two pets are allowed per household; cats and dogs need to be registered with the BMC veterinarian clinic; dogs need to be leashed at all times outside; and, children under 12 walking with dogs must be supervised by adults.

Also, picking up pet waste is mandatory. Not doing so is “just lazy and pretty gross,” said LaRocque.

Spring Clean-up

According to Kastner, spring clean-up week is scheduled April 18-22 and Clean Where You Live day takes place April 22. He said service members will be given time off to participate and that equipment, such as lawn mowers, rakes and brooms, are available to borrow from the Self-Help Store.

Where to watch

Other topics addressed at the town hall included discolored water coming out of faucets, mold prevention and a new policy change to charging electronic vehicles. You can watch the town hall in its entirety on the Baumholder Military Community’s Facebook post.

