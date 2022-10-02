DGSIT embarks the ships of Expeditionary Strike Group 7 for systems testing

The Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Deploying Group System Integration Testing (DGSIT) Pacific team embarked ships assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7 and Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, Jan. 24-29, to test the interoperability of all Navy and Marine Corps computers and communications systems and networks aboard.

Thirty-three DGSIT members embarked across the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) to verify strike group interoperability between Navy and Marine combat, command, control, communications, computers & intelligence (C5I) systems.

“Planning for America Amphibious Ready Group took over four months and culminated in a successful event that tested naval expeditionary systems, as the Sailors and Marines come together on board,” said John Nolan, event director for the ARG DGSIT. “The support by the leadership, and the engagement and willingness to learn on the deckplates by Sailors and Marines, made this event a real success for all.”

DGSIT team members embarked USS America (LHA 6), USS Ashland (LSD 48) and USS Green Bay (LPD 20)to ensure the strike group could work together as a unit, communicating across platforms throughout the task force to verify compatibility and connectivity information issues. The DGSIT subject matter experts worked alongside Sailors to test systems, corrected or mitigate issues by walking a system test sheet, and provided technical mentoring on the system and system troubleshooting.

"The America Amphibious Readiness Group has a myriad of tools to collaboratively dominate the electro-magnetic spectrum and enable warfighting," said Cmdr. Richard Thompson, assistant chief of staff for communications at ESG 7. "DGSIT has been key to sharpening these tools."

Before the team embarks each unit, they conduct an initial assessment of each platform’s systems to include previously documented concerns. The team then works with the ships leaders to develop a plan and gauge what the ship might need in terms of logistical support.

Beyond just validating system functionality, the DGSIT team also provided hundreds of hours of training to the Sailors and Marines who operate and use the equipment.

“As a DGSIT team leader responsible for managing assigned engineers who execute system test plans, I also appreciate the unique privilege and opportunity interact with the Navy’s finest Sailors and Marines,” said Cmdr. Stephen Vossler, the strike force interoperability officer for NAVIFOR. “The Sailors and Marines who maintain state of the art communications and network systems onboard their ships were incredibly knowledgeable and learned quickly how to alleviate several issues they had experienced.”

The DGSIT team is based in San Diego and is responsible for testing all Pacific based strike groups.

Together, the forward-deployed ships of ESG 7 with embarked 31st MEU are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace, deter aggression and maintain freedom of the seas in the Indo-Pacific region.

