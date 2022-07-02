Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jason Dunham Partners with Egyptian Navy for IMX/CE 2022 Exercises

    IMX/CE22 Maneuvering Operation Exercises

    Photo By Seaman Theoplis Stewart II | 220207-N-UP745-1057 RED SEA (Feb. 07, 2022) Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Alexandria...... read more read more

    RED SEA

    02.07.2022

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) partnered with Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Alexandria (F911) to conduct exercises in the Red Sea, Feb. 7, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022.

    IMX/CE 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability.

    In preparation for the exercises, Jason Dunham arrived in Egypt’s Berenice Naval Base for a pre-sail conference, Feb. 6. The conference enabled the crew of Jason Dunham and Alexandria to meet and participate in operational briefs supported by Rear Adm. Walid Aly Attia, commanding officer of Berenice Naval Base.

    “Conducting operations with our Egyptian partners was a great exercise in interoperability that allowed for planning teams from Jason Dunham to work directly with planning teams from the Alexandria,” said Lt. Katie Saporita, assistant operations officer aboard Jason Dunham. “It was a real treat to work alongside passionate officers from the U.S. and Egypt and definitely solidifies the adage of ‘one team, one fight.’”

    The ships conducted maneuvering drills leading up to a passing exercise, an exercise in which multiple ships operate in close proximity, training together to improve knowledge, navigation and interoperability.

    Lt. Cmdr. Kristen Eriksen, planning and tactics officer aboard the Jason Dunham, called the exercises a success.

    “With increased interoperability we are able to maintain stability and security while strengthening our relationships in the area,” said Ericksen.

    Jason Dunham was deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations at the time of the exercise, in support of naval operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.

    The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The region is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab-al-Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen

    For more news from USS Jason Dunham, visit, https://www.facebook.com/USS-Jason-Dunham-DDG-109-314476222081057, https://surflant.usff.navy.mil/ddg109/, www.facebook.com/usnavy, www.navy.mil, or www.twitter.com/usnavy/

