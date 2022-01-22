Soldiers reaffirm oath in ‘surprise’

FORT CARSON, Colo. - Five Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division reaffirmed their reenlistment at the Denver Broncos Training Center in Englewood, Colorado, Jan. 22.

At the end of the reaffirmation ceremony, Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck received the NFL Salute to Service award for his support of the military. His father, Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck, commander and division engineer of the Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, presented the award at the request of the Denver Broncos.

Col. Nate Springer, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, administered the oath to the Soldiers who initially reenlisted in December. They are: Spc. Ibrin Rodrigues, infantryman, 2nd Battalion, 1st Calvary Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team; Sgt. Matthew Alfaya, combat engineer, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team; Staff Sgt. Jeana Bader, human resource specialist, and Staff Sgt. Kendra Stone, combat medic, both with 1st Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 3rd ABCT; and Staff Sgt. Darius Denson-Holmes, mortuary affairs specialist, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade.

“It’s an honor to be here as the Soldiers from 4th Infantry Division reenlist,” said Christopher Beck. “To present and surprise my son with the Salute to Service award was awesome.”

Having been a 4th Inf. Div. Soldier as a battalion commander from 2009-2011, Christopher Beck said getting the opportunity to be with these “Ivy” Soldiers as they reaffirm their reenlistment is what inspires him and makes his job more fun.

Andrew Beck had no idea his father would be presenting him the Salute to Service award during the ceremony with the Soldiers. Every NFL team had a representative who was considered for the award, and he was one of the three finalists.

“I grew up in a family where I was exposed to this lifestyle,” said Andrew Beck. “I know how difficult and thankless it can be sometimes, so for me to be able to say thank you is the main reason I dedicate my time.”

Stone said she can relate because she also grew up in a strong military family, which has served in every large engagement since the Spanish American War.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be here with (Andrew Beck) as we reconfirm our commitment and he gets presented his award,” said Stone. “Everything I do, I do it for my daughter and my Family. Once I joined the military, I knew I wanted to do 20 years.

Over the past three years, Andrew Beck has partnered with organizations at Fort Carson as well as Colorado Health Care System, Volunteers of America: Colorado and Wounded Warrior Project. With these organizations he has dedicated his time to strengthening connection, relaxation and the rejuvenation of the fighting spirit through events such as virtual visits with veterans and volunteering at a Salute to Service PLAY 60 Clinic in 2019. Through his efforts and time, he has reached over 400 military Families.

Christopher Beck said his son is paying it forward for those who once helped and inspired him when Andrew Beck was a child.

“To reenlist and continue to give everything they have to our country speaks volumes about who they are as men and woman, and I can’t thank them enough for taking that oath and reaffirming that commitment,” said Andrew Beck.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 18:58 Story ID: 414383 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers reaffirm oath in ‘surprise’, by SGT Clara Harty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.