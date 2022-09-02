Doc Jargon Understanding: What is FPCON Bravo?

Dear Doc Jargon,

My wife is assigned to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade and we arrived about three weeks ago. I’m getting used to the security measures on post except for one thing: I see the signs that talk about “FPCON Bravo.” What in the world are they talking about?



Signed,



Helicopter Mechanic’s Husband



Dear Mechanic’s Husband,



First, welcome to Fort Riley. I hope you and your spouse have a productive and rewarding tour of duty.

You ask a good question. The Force Protection Condition, or FPCON, is a five-tier threat level system developed and overseen by the Department of Defense. It shows various levels of security concern in the country. According to the list, the antiterrorism program “provides guidance and establishes standards for implementing the levels.” Local commanders decide which level is appropriate.

There are five FPCONs. FPCON Normal applies when a general global threat of possible terrorist activity exists and warrants a routine security posture. As a minimum, access control will be conducted at all DOD installations and facilities.

FPCON Alpha applies when there is an increased general threat of possible terrorist activity against personnel or facilities and the nature and extent of the threat are unpredictable.

FPCON Bravo applies when an increased or more predictable threat of terrorist activity exists.

FPCON Charlie applies when an incident occurs, intelligence received indicates some form of terrorist action where targeting against personnel or facilities is likely.

FPCON Delta applies in the immediate area where a terrorist attack has occurred or when intelligence has been received that terrorist action against a specific location or person is imminent. This FPCON is usually declared as a localized condition.

You should also know there are professionals working around the clock at Fort Riley to keep you and yours safe, no matter what the FPCON level.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon



Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army jargon questions to fortrileypao@gmail.com.

