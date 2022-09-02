Retired NUWC Division Newport employees receive DON Civilian Service Awards

Photo By Richard Allen | Robert McGovern (center), a retired chief analyst from the Naval Undersea Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | Robert McGovern (center), a retired chief analyst from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, receives a Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award from Technical Director Ron Vien (left) and former Executive Officer Cmdr. Michael Kendel (right) during an awards ceremony held on Sept. 29, 2021. During his 35-year career, McGovern gained wide recognition as an expert in acoustic modeling and simulation and for providing critical inputs regarding sonar suite options intended for the future Columbia-class submarine. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Retired Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport employees Robert McGovern and James “Jim” Manton recently received Department of the Navy (DON) Civilian Service Awards.



McGovern, a resident of Richmond, Rhode Island, received the DON Superior Civilian Service Award, the second highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy. He retired on Dec. 31, 2020, after a 35-year Navy career. He was the chief analyst for the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, where he gained wide recognition as an expert in acoustic modeling and simulation.



“His high-level analyses informed senior decision makers and facilitated important decisions regarding trade-offs between operational utility and other practical constraints,” the award states.



“McGovern’s analyses and oversight of sonar performance predictions provided critical inputs to the Columbia-class Program Office and the Operational Navy’s ‘Undersea Influence’ Branch regarding the tactical utility of various sonar suite options intended for the future Columbia-class submarine.”



Manton, a resident of Swansea, Massachusetts, retired June 30, 2021, from the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department as a senior platform engineer after a 34-year career at Division Newport. He received the DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest honorary civilian award.



“He had a proven track record of leadership and collaboration,” the award states. “As a member of a team focused on construction performance initiatives in 2007, he helped achieve $174.1 million in savings per ship by the end of that year. He worked hand-in-hand with Electric Boat to deliver on the full process for the Virginia-class Program Office’s Integrated Product and Process Development acquisition strategy, defining control room and electronics spaces for all Virginia-class submarines. Manton’s efforts were critical in establishing a combined Virginia- and Columbia-class Non-Propulsion Electronics Systems Platform Engineering Team.”



