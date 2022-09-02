Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MCAS Cherry Point

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Mark Wise, deputy commandant for Aviation, toured Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, along with other Marine Corps Aviation leaders, Feb. 9, 2022. Led by Col. Mikel Huber, MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer, Wise got an up-close look at how Cherry Point is being readied to field the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

    Originally breaking ground on the modernization project on Sept. 4, 2020, MCAS Cherry Point has more than $1 billion in military construction planned and in progress to support the next generation fighter aircraft.

