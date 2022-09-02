Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits MCAS Cherry Point

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Mark Wise, deputy commandant for Aviation, listens to an...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Mark Wise, deputy commandant for Aviation, listens to an overview briefing from Col. Mikel Huber, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point commanding officer, in the Air Traffic Control Tower during a visit to MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 9, 2022. This visit gave Wise an in-depth look at the installation as it prepares for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram) see less | View Image Page