188th Security Forces Ravens part of Wing’s Diverse History

The 188th Wing’s history mostly focuses on the multiple aircraft flown here. However, a unique and unusual historical fact is the 188th Wing also had a Security Forces Raven program for several years.

Air Mobility Command's Phoenix Raven program was implemented in February 1997 and designed for specially trained security forces personnel to provide protection for AMC aircraft transiting airfields and security is needed to counter local threats. Chief Master Sgt. Larry Laney who is the last of 188th Security Forces Ravens, was deployed as a master sergeant in 2003 when he encountered Ravens and asked about their job.

“Security forces guys wearing flight suits really caught my eye,” said Chief Laney. “After talking to them, I thought their job sounded interesting.”

Raven teams help detect, deter, and counter threats to AMC aircraft by performing close-in aircraft security; advising aircrews on force protection measures; conducting airfield assessments and assisting aircrews in the performance of their duties when not performing their primary security duties. Phoenix Raven teams work on all types of AMC airlift missions including theater support missions, contingencies, exercises, and deployments.

When he returned from the deployment, Chief Laney made inquiries to see if Guard members could be Ravens. The answer was, yes.

“It was incredibly unique that an Air National Guard unit affiliated with Air Combat Command was approved for the AMC Raven mission,” said Laney. “We would get our missions from the program manager at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.”

However, to be a Raven, security forces members must go through an intensive two-week, 12-hour-a-day course. The course covers everything from cross-cultural awareness, legal considerations, embassy operations, airfield survey techniques, explosive ordnance awareness, aircraft searches, and unarmed self-defense techniques. The training includes practical exercises in antiterrorism/force protection, weapon system security, verbal judo, tactical baton employment and advanced firearm proficiency. It is a difficult school and more than 2,800 Air Force security forces members have graduated since 1997.

Once given the Raven designation, Laney and four other 188th members had to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“You needed a lot of self-initiative and resourcefulness to do the job because most missions were short notice,” said Laney. “You might be told to find a runway in rural Mississippi. You are in the middle of nowhere and a C-130 will fly in and pick you up. Then you’re off flying to remote places in a different country.”

Ravens travel on AMC aircraft when the crew is going places where the criminal or terrorist threat is high. While in country, Ravens stay with the aircraft and guard it until take-off.

Over time, the program faded away at the 188th Wing. The Raven school training slots were given back to AMC, and the 188th Ravens were starting to retire, change jobs, or taking on more responsibilities with their jobs at the wing.

“I loved the spontaneity of the job,” said Laney, who had the opportunity to guard Nancy Pelosi overseas. “It was a great program and I got to see the world.”

