REWARD INCREASED TO $50,000 FOR INFORMATION ON MISSING FORT BLISS SOLDIER

QUANTICO, VA (Feb. 9, 2022) – The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has increased the reward to $50,000 for credible information concerning the disappearance of Fort Bliss Soldier, Pvt. Richard Halliday.



Army CID, along with partnered law enforcement agencies, remain committed to pursue all available and credible leads in the search for Halliday, who was last seen July 23, 2020. More than 240 interviews, 71 subpoenas and six search warrants on numerous financial institutions, emails, telephone numbers and social media accounts associated with Halliday have been conducted in the 18 months since his disappearance.



“We want to find Private Halliday and bring him home to his family,” said SA Marlon Soto, the Resident Agent-in-Charge of the Fort Bliss CID Office. “We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in providing any credible information that might lead to finding Private Halliday.”



Halliday is a dual citizen of the United States and Ireland and has passports for both countries. Coordination with the Department of State revealed Halliday’s Ireland Passport expired in May 2020, and to date, no renewal applications have been received.



Halliday is a 22-year-old, Caucasian male. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 162 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray or turquoise cargo shorts, a gray t-shirt, and a charcoal gray zip-up hoodie, with dark gray running shoes with red, yellow, and white paint stains.



Halliday is assigned to D Battery, 1-43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss.



Anyone with information on Halliday and/or his whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Bliss CID Office at (915) 568-1700, the Fort Bliss Military Police at (915) 744-1237 or anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.

