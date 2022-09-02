Civil Air Patrol holds change of command at Wiesbaden Army Airfield

Photo By Connie Dickey | Cadet 2nd Lt. Ella Griffin holds her certificate naming her as the Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Connie Dickey | Cadet 2nd Lt. Ella Griffin holds her certificate naming her as the Air Force Association’s Outstanding Cadet of the Year. Griffin relinquished her command of the Wiesbaden Civil Air Patrol Flight during a change of command ceremony Feb. 8 on Clay Kaserne. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – The Wiesbaden High School’s Civil Air Patrol flight chapter held a change of command ceremony Feb. 8 at the Wiesbaden Army Airfield on Clay Kaserne.



During the change of command, 2nd Lt. Ella Griffin relinquished command of the CAP to 1st Lt. Zachery Schraeder, both high school seniors.



“I cannot believe that it took my best friend two years to get me to come to CAP,” Griffin said during her speech. “The first time I was able to fly, I knew this was for me. I have grown and learned to lead in ways I never expected by joining CAP.”



Griffin said she wants to go into the Air Force as a pilot and this past summer, she earned her pilots license during a program at Purdue University.



During the ceremony, Griffin was presented an award from the Air Force Association naming her the Outstanding Cadet of the Year.



Schraeder said he has been inspired by leaders like Griffin and is looking forward to what the year brings as he takes command of the flight. “CAP has changed my life.”



The Wiesbaden High School Civil Air Patrol flight has recently received word that the Air Force is authorizing the flight to become a squadron and it will be permanently located at the Wiesbaden Army Airfield.



The CAP originally began in 1936, but was not approved by the Commerce, Navy and War departments until November 1941, establishing coastal patrol flights to deter, report and prevent enemy operations.



In October 1942, CAP leaders issued a memorandum creating the CAP Cadet program for youth ages 15-18. Following the creation of the U.S. Air Force, President Harry S. Truman signed Public Law 80-557, establishing CAP as the Air Force’s civilian auxiliary in 1948. Today it is a youth auxiliary program.



The program is a non-profit organization that strives to build character while teaching aerospace education, emergency services and cadet specialized programs to interested youths.