SHARP training aims for Army transformation

By Troy Darr, U.S. Army NATO Brigade



SEMBACH, Germany – The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Mobile Training Team provided 80 hours of training for prospective SHARP professionals Jan. 24 to Feb. 4.



The SHARP Foundation Course is designed to be a comprehensive program to aid in the transformation of the Army to eliminate sexual harassment and sexual assaults, according to Katelynn Dailey, USAREUR-AF G-1 SHARP training instructor.



Two U.S. Army NATO Brigade Soldiers participated in the training.



Sgt. 1st Class Brandy Jackson-Frazer, the brigade’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, was invited to speak to the class and share her thoughts about best practices in the field.



Jackson-Frazer said she had three main messages to share with the students.



“Network! Speak with other SHARP professionals,” she said. “You’re not in this alone.



“Self-care. A lot of time you can get bogged down in work as well as other people’s situations. And we don’t find the time to take care of ourselves. You need to remember to go to the gym and release for 30 minutes or an hour. Make sure you get enough sleep and eat right.



“Stay aware of updates in the SHARP program. I’ve been in the SHARP program since 2020 and the regulations, DoDIs (Department of Defense Instructions) and policies change on a constant basis,” said Jackson-Frazer. “And you have to stay aware so that you make sure you’re providing your commanders, victims and complainants with the right information.”



Jackson-Frazer said she was happy to share her advice with the students but also appreciated the opportunity to meet with Staff Sgt. Donavin-Scott Castro. Because he is based in Naples, the two had communicated by text and email but never had the opportunity to meet in person.



“This course is not an easy course,” said Jackson-Frazer. “The students are tested on their ability to facilitate different subjects within the SHARP realm such as providing victim advocacy for sexual harassment, sexual assault and retaliation.”



Castro is also a Soldier with USA NATO Brigade assigned as a human resources noncommissioned officer with Allied Forces South in Naples, Italy. The SHARP Foundation Course is a big step toward receiving his appointment and credentialing as a battalion victim advocate.



“This is a job I sought after for a while,” said Castro. “I wasn’t able to perform this duty until I met the rank requirement.”



Castro said that the issue of sexual harassment and assault weighs heavy on him.



“I have a big passion for making sure everyone knows that knowledge is out there, getting that knowledge to people, and getting that help to them if they need it,” said Castro. “I come from a very, very dark past, and if I can help someone get away from that or get them the information they need to move forward, that’s the biggest thing I want to accomplish with the skills I am learning.”



Castro said he can only push so much knowledge to people, and that it is up to them to seek that help.



“Taking the first step to reach out to talk to someone can be the hardest part,” said Castro. “I just want everyone to know that I’m here.”



Jackson-Frazer was born in Odessa, Texas, but grew up at Randolph Air Force Base on the outskirts of San Antonio. Castro is a native of Mangilao, Guam.



U.S. Army NATO Brigade provides support to Soldiers and their families to provide ready and resilient Soldiers to the NATO alliance, maintain our joint and multinational partnerships and enhance the alliance. The brigade is the U.S. Army support element for 44 NATO organizations across 37 locations in 21 countries.

