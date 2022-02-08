Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID/RUCD DCG-R Patching Ceremony

    2ID/RUCD DCG-R Patching Ceremony

    2nd Infantry 'Warrior' Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division held the Deputy

    PYEONGTAEK-SI, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2022

    Story by Chin-U Pak 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    2nd Infantry ‘Warrior’ Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division held the Deputy Commanding General - ROK Patching Ceremony at Freeman Hall 8 Feb 2022.
    Incoming Brigadier General Kim, Nam Hoon, 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division held the Deputy Commanding General - ROK.
    BG Kim's previous assignments include Commanding General ROKA 5th Corps Artillery Brigade(2018-2020), Chief of Staff, 5th Corps(2021).

