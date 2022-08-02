GAME ON! From barracks dayrooms to family dinner tables, commissary customers can use their benefit to plan their watch parties for football’s biggest event

By DeCA Corporate Communications



FORT LEE, Va. – The teams are set for the NFL’s biggest game. What’s still to be determined is how much commissary customers plan to save by using their benefit for their watch parties, said the Defense Commissary Agency’s senior enlisted advisor.



“I cannot tell you who I want to win on Feb. 13, but I’ll say this: We are all winners if we shop the commissary and save big on all the snacks, drinks and meal ingredients for our gameday menus,” said Marine Command Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo. “And before you hit the store, go to the DeCA website for the hottest coupon deals, contests and healthy recipes. Customers can also check with their store for details or visit their store page on commissaries.com to verify what’s available.



Through game day, Feb. 13, customers can expect to see sales promotions and other extra savings deals thanks to DeCA’s collaboration with its industry partners – vendors, suppliers and brokers. Overseas stores may have substituted events for certain promotional programs. Customers are asked to check their local commissary for details on dates and times for the following promotions:



• Big game soda promotion. All brand 12-packs will be priced four for $12 effective through Feb. 13 only. Coke brands will have 8-pack, 12-ounce bottles on sale during the same time frame for four for $12. Offer available through Feb. 13 or while supplies last.



• Chicken delight. Freedom’s Choice is offering special savings on boneless skinless breasts, tenderloins and thighs and for all watch party needs. Sale runs Feb. 10-6.



• Goya savings. Goya offers nine different canned bean items at 13 percent off retail prices this month. Find these varieties in mass canned-bean displays in your local commissary. Goya beans are perfect for the “Thinking Outside the Box” recipe for Chicken Chili Nachos, dips and chilis and pair perfectly with Heart Healthy Month.



• Wholly Guacamole! Enter for a chance to be one of five grand prize winners of free Wholly Guacamole for a year. Runner up winners receive Wholly Guacamole swag gift packs. To enter: 1) Take a selfie of yourself wearing your favorite NFL football team gear; 2) post and tag “Commissary Shopper” on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter). One submission per person. Winners will be notified via DM (direct message). Must be 18 years of age or older and member/affiliate of the U.S. military (active duty, reserves, veterans, military spouses). Contest window ends Feb.13.



• Nabisco Military Big Game Football Sweepstakes. This contest is sponsored by Mondelez Global and ends Feb. 13 for stateside commissary patrons only. Entries will be accepted by text and online. The grand prize winner will receive a $250 Commissary Gift Card and a $250 Exchange Gift Card. There will also be eight first-prize winners who will receive a $50 Commissary Gift Card and a $50 Exchange Gift Card. See sweepstakes details in your local stateside commissary.



• “Choose Good – Do Good.” Throughout February, Del Monte is offering shoppers a $5 Commissary Gift Card when they spend $15 or more on Del Monte, Contadina or College Inn branded products. By submitting a valid receipt, a shopper may receive a gift card or designate a $5 donation to Fisher House Foundation. Visit your local commissary for details.



• “Healthy Heroes.” Unilever is sponsoring this promotion featuring Hellmann’s/Best Foods, Lipton, Sir Kensington, Knorr, Talenti, Seventh Generation, Dove, Dove Men, Baby Dove, AXE, Vaseline, Tresemme and Degree. Look for in-store coupon flyers valued at $11.50. Unilever will also host a sweepstakes on the Operation In Touch website giving away $25,000 in Commissary Gift Cards. Unilever will also donate $5,000 to “Camp4Heroes.”



• Win a year of free kombucha! Text to win sweepstakes: Text “SYNERGY” to 64600 for a chance to win a year’s supply of GT’s Living Food Synergy Kombucha. Second place winners receive 1,000 free bottles of GT’s Synergy. No purchase required to enter. Check out GT’s kombucha at your local commissary in your commissary’s Produce section.



• New Year, Fresh Start Sweepstakes. MyMilitarySavings.com is offering the New Year, Fresh Start Sweepstakes through Feb. 28. Shoppers can enter a QR code found in-store on a promotional display or go to https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests for a chance to win one of five $500 Commissary Gift Cards. Also, a charitable donation will be given to Operation Homefront. Featured brands included Health-Ade, Kraft Salad Dressing, Mio, Crystal Light, Kraft Mayo, Reynolds, Hillshire Farm, Del Monte and Starkist.



• “Just Add Milk.” General Mills is offering this popular promotion worldwide in February. It’s supported by high-value in-store coupons, as well as a fun, premium giveaway. General Mills is also promoting items like its whole grain Big G cereal for Heart Healthy Month.



“It’s no coincidence that military shoppers traditionally max out their benefit to prepare for their big game menus,” Saucedo said. “Don’t miss out on the savings action. See you in the commissary.”

