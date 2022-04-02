Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Speaks: A1C Navya Sharma

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    In September and October 2021 Airman First Class Navya Sharma, from the 195th Wing Logistics Readiness Section supported the Afghan resettlement mission Operation Allies Welcome at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

    The overall mission by the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security provided transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities throughout the United States. Sharma's specific mission was to provide direct moral and cultural support to the refugees. This support was bolstered by her command of multiple languages and regional familiarity.

